I have diabetes. Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll in for the general public, what does it mean for those with underlying health conditions including diabetes?

In North Carolina, people with diabetes or other conditions that may put them at high risk for COVID-19 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available to healthcare providers, people ages 65 and older, front-line essential workers, school employees and child care workers.

Dr. Stephanie Coleman with Baton Rouge General says, diabetic patients should consider getting vaccinated once they can since they are more vulnerable to getting sick.

During trials for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it was found that the vaccine does not interact with medications like insulin.

“Those who get COVID-19 or have COVID-19, their immune system begin to ramp up. Blood sugar levels will spike and their diabetes will become more out of control while they are fighting off that COVID process,” Coleman said.

According to Coleman, any vaccination can trigger glucose levels.

She wants patients to understand a change in glucose levels after the COVID-19 vaccine is not permanent.

“As your body forms an immune response your blood sugar levels can elevate temporarily. So for all of my diabetic patients out there, I would recommend you check your blood levels especially for those first two days after getting vaccinated,” she said.

Since the start of the pandemic Coleman has seen a change in the health of diabetic patients.

Some patients are avoiding going to the doctor due to the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“A lot of our patients with diabetes are afraid to go to their doctors appointment or go to the pharmacy to get a refill,” she said. “I am seeing a lot of diabetic patients without medication for two or three months because they afraid of going to the doctor.”