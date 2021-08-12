‘I can’t believe we’re going through this again’: High Point nurse fears worst of pandemic may repeat itself

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point nurse fears the worst of the pandemic may repeat itself as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread.

“I thought COVID shook us, but I guess it hasn’t shaken all of us enough,” said Bevin Strickland, a CRNA at Carolina Anesthesiology P.A., High Point Medical Center. “I can’t believe we’re going through this again.”

Strickland is preparing for what may come as the number of available hospital beds shrink across the Triad.

“I really thought this was it,” she said. “It wasn’t done but we weren’t going to have another wave.”

A COVID-19 wave she doesn’t want to repeat, especially after spending six weeks volunteering in the epicenter of the COVID outbreak in New York City.

“It was so extreme,” Strickland said. “Like walking from normal life into a nightmare.”

She treated the sickest patients at the Mount Sinai Hospital in Queens.

“If you’re just sick and suffering and you have to be taken care of in a hospital and there’s not enough room and there’s not enough people, it’s bad,” she said.

The faces of COVID patients are still fresh in her mind. She said patients took their last breath on stretchers in the hallways unable to be in comfort and say goodbye to their loved ones.

“Everybody is better than that,” Strickland said. “No one deserves to be sick and disoriented and scared and laying in their own wetness.”

In High Point, she’s recently started to see more COVID patients come through the operating room who are under the age of 55.

“Younger people who were sick with COVID in the ICU and they actually have all of these complications from being sick,” she said.

A sickness she said may be prevented with a shot and wearing a mask.

“I think that’s why we’re starting to see people mask up again and get cautious,” Strickland said. “If it happened once, it could happen again. That should be teaching all of us, forever, we shouldn’t forget this.”