Hundreds line up to get COVID vaccine in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — More rural counties are offering the COVID-19 vaccine and the number of people wanting them has climbed. On Wednesday hundreds of people waited in lines to get the vaccine at the Davie County health department drive-through clinic.

Vehicles stretched out into U.S. 64 for a first-come, first-serve approach to the vaccinations for people 75 and older. Only 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were available. Davie County Manager David Bone said it’s the easiest and safest way to distribute the vaccine.

“To have appointments, it would be a logistical challenge,” he said. “This methodology of using a drive-through clinic is the best way to do the first-come, first-serve.”

Health department staff used a brief questionnaire to verify people’s eligibility for the shot.

Some of the first people through the line told FOX8 they were pleased with the process.

“I was really surprised at how fast we got through with the traffic backed up like it was,” said David Jordan, who got the vaccine while sitting in his car.

People given the Pfizer vaccine need to follow-up in 21 days to get the second dose. This was the only vaccination clinic for the week. Bone expects another shipment of the vaccine next week.