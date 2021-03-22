Hugs, at last: Nursing homes easing rules on visitors

Eileen Quinn, 98, right, a resident at New Pond Village retirement community, in Walpole, Mass., greets her great-granddaughter Maeve Whitcomb, 6, of Norwood, Mass., left, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the retirement community, in Walpole. Quinn said it was the first time she had been able to visit with her great-grandchildren in her apartment since the coronavirus pandemic began. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Nursing homes and other elderly residences battered by COVID-19 are easing lockdown-like restrictions more than a year into the pandemic.

The facilities are increasingly allowing for indoor visits and more physical contact between residents and their guests.

Many long-suffering families say the reopening is long overdue.

Some say the return to normalcy should come even sooner.

Most long-term care residents and many staffers have been fully inoculated at this point.

COVID-19 cases and deaths in the facilities have also plummeted.

And federal regulators, in recognition of the improving situation, recommended earlier this month that facilities ease visit restrictions.