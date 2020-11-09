HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Carson, secretary of housing and urban development, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus,” said Deputy Chief of Staff Coalter Baker. “He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

The news broke Monday morning.

Carson was one of the people who attended an in-person election night event at the White House.

President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was at the event as well and has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Carson is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

