High Point University provides Cone Health freezer to store COVID-19 vaccine

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, the Triad’s only pharmacy school, has partnered with Cone Health to provide assistance with storing COVID-19 vaccines, according to a news release.

HPU’s School of Pharmacy is loaning Cone Health a minus 80-degree or Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) freezer to help store the COVID-19 vaccine that is expected to be shipped the week of Dec. 14.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced the state will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine that must be stored at a very low temperature. According to the state’s vaccine distribution plan, frontline health care workers, staff and residents in long-term care facilities, and people with two or more chronic health issues will be able to receive this round of vaccine.

“The generosity of High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy reduces the workload on our staff,” says Dr. DeAnne Brooks, chief pharmacy officer at Cone Health. “That includes the use of dry ice to recharge the special shipping container initially every five days. It also extends the time that we can use the vaccine from 20 days to six months.”

HPU’s School of Pharmacy uses the freezer for storage of samples. This specialty freezer provides the temperature uniformity and stability required for the Pfizer vaccine, as well as a back-up capability in case of a loss of power.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cone Health to provide them with assistance in storing the COVID-19 vaccine,” says Dr. Buddy Lingle, dean of HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. “HPU continues to support High Point and the greater Triad region, and this is another example of our commitment to the community.”