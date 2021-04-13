How’s my county doing? Piedmont Triad counties ranked by percent of residents at least partially vaccinated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pfizer. Moderna. Johnson & Johnson. The vaccines are here, but are North Carolinians getting them?
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is keeping track of how many people are getting vaccinated in North Carolina.
As of Tuesday, here are the percentages for the state of North Carolina:
26.4% are at least partially vaccinated
About 1 in 4 people
20.2% are fully vaccinated
About 1 in 5 people
Who’s at the top? Who’s at the bottom?
For the Piedmont Triad, Chatham and Alleghany counties top the lists.
Chatham is reporting the highest percentage of partially vaccinated residents, 32.5%. That’s nearly 1 in 3 people at least partially vaccinated.
Alleghany is reporting the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents, 26.2%, more than 1 in 4 people fully vaccinated.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, Rowan County is lagging behind considerably. Only 18.4% of the population is partially vaccinated, less than 1 in 5, and 13.5% are fully vaccinated, less than 1 in 7.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of vaccinations in the Piedmont Triad:
(from highest percent partially vaccinated to lowest)
Chatham County: 32.5% partially vaccinated, 24.2% fully vaccinated
Alleghany County: 31.6% partially vaccinated, 26.2% fully vaccinated
Guilford County: 30.0% partially vaccinated, 21.6% fully vaccinated
Alamance County: 29.7% partially vaccinated, 21.1% fully vaccinated
Caswell County: 29.3% partially vaccinated, 21.2% fully vaccinated
Surry County: 27.6% partially vaccinated, 20.8% fully vaccinated
Forsyth County: 26.5% partially vaccinated, 21.7% fully vaccinated
Rockingham County: 26.3% partially vaccinated, 18.2% fully vaccinated
Yadkin County: 25.6% partially vaccinated, 20.2% fully vaccinated
Davie County: 25.5% partially vaccinated, 22.0% fully vaccinated
Montgomery County: 25.2% partially vaccinated, 18.6% fully vaccinated
Wilkes County: 22.9% partially vaccinated, 17.6% fully vaccinated
Davidson County: 21.0% partially vaccinated, 16.6% fully vaccinated
Stokes County: 21.0% partially vaccinated, 15.8% fully vaccinated
Randolph County: 20.5% partially vaccinated, 15.0% fully vaccinated
Rowan County: 18.4% partially vaccinated, 13.5% fully vaccinated