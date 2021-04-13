How’s my county doing? Piedmont Triad counties ranked by percent of residents at least partially vaccinated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pfizer. Moderna. Johnson & Johnson. The vaccines are here, but are North Carolinians getting them?

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is keeping track of how many people are getting vaccinated in North Carolina.

As of Tuesday, here are the percentages for the state of North Carolina:

26.4% are at least partially vaccinated

About 1 in 4 people

20.2% are fully vaccinated

About 1 in 5 people

Who’s at the top? Who’s at the bottom?

For the Piedmont Triad, Chatham and Alleghany counties top the lists.

Chatham is reporting the highest percentage of partially vaccinated residents, 32.5%. That’s nearly 1 in 3 people at least partially vaccinated.

Alleghany is reporting the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents, 26.2%, more than 1 in 4 people fully vaccinated.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Rowan County is lagging behind considerably. Only 18.4% of the population is partially vaccinated, less than 1 in 5, and 13.5% are fully vaccinated, less than 1 in 7.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of vaccinations in the Piedmont Triad:

(from highest percent partially vaccinated to lowest)

Chatham County: 32.5% partially vaccinated, 24.2% fully vaccinated

Alleghany County: 31.6% partially vaccinated, 26.2% fully vaccinated

Guilford County: 30.0% partially vaccinated, 21.6% fully vaccinated

Alamance County: 29.7% partially vaccinated, 21.1% fully vaccinated

Caswell County: 29.3% partially vaccinated, 21.2% fully vaccinated

Surry County: 27.6% partially vaccinated, 20.8% fully vaccinated

Forsyth County: 26.5% partially vaccinated, 21.7% fully vaccinated

Rockingham County: 26.3% partially vaccinated, 18.2% fully vaccinated

Yadkin County: 25.6% partially vaccinated, 20.2% fully vaccinated

Davie County: 25.5% partially vaccinated, 22.0% fully vaccinated

Montgomery County: 25.2% partially vaccinated, 18.6% fully vaccinated

Wilkes County: 22.9% partially vaccinated, 17.6% fully vaccinated

Davidson County: 21.0% partially vaccinated, 16.6% fully vaccinated

Stokes County: 21.0% partially vaccinated, 15.8% fully vaccinated

Randolph County: 20.5% partially vaccinated, 15.0% fully vaccinated

Rowan County: 18.4% partially vaccinated, 13.5% fully vaccinated