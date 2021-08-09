How people feel about potential return of mask mandates in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID-19 and its delta variant are not slowing down, much less going away.

Precautions were relaxed in late spring and early summer. Now, we are looking at a renewal of mask mandates and more.

Business owners fear going backward with the threat of restrictions returning.

“I really think they should bring it back,” said Edwin Sosa, owner of Los Chicos Restaurant.

Los Chicos is located in downtown Greensboro.

“We never took our mandate off. We always had them on, everybody in here wears a mask,” Sosa said.

Business owners said now that the delta variant is responsible for more than 90 percent of cases in Guilford County, they’re even considering requiring vaccination cards for dine-in.

“If things get worse we probably will for our safety and our employees,” Sosa said.

For local bartender Caitlyn Cutler, she does want to see a mask mandate.

“Indoors you should definitely mask up,” Cutler said. “You can either get sick or wear a mask. And if you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t go out in public.”

“I got vaccinated as soon as I could,” Greensboro resident Richard Zweigenhaft said.

He’s hoping people understand COVID-19 is a public health crisis, not a political ploy.

He added he understands people have mask fatigue — even from those who’ve been vaccinated.

“I think the CDC made a real mistake in minimizing the requirements at the time they did,” Zweigenhaft said.

Zweigenhaft says right now is a crucial time to get serious about stopping the virus.

But some restaurant owners that stay open late, after the bars let out fear it could cause more problems trying to enforce mask wearing for intoxicated people.