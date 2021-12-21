How long should I quarantine if I’m exposed to COVID-19? It depends

(WGHP) — There isn’t an easy answer on how long you should quarantine if you are exposed to COVID-19. It all depends on your vaccination status.

Here is a rundown of the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control:

How should you quarantine if …

you are fully vaccinated and exposed to someone with the virus?

The CDC says that those who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine but should get tested between five and seven days after the exposure, regardless of symptoms. Local officials may have different scenarios based on local trends.

you are not vaccinated and exposed to someone with the virus?

If you have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC says you should quarantine if you have been in close contact—within 6 feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period—with someone who has COVID-19.

To quarantine, stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19 and watch for a fever (100.4◦F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. If possible, stay away from people you live with, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.

you get COVID-19 ?

If you get COVID-19, you should not be around others until 10 days since symptoms first appeared and 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, so long as your other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving. Loss of taste and smell can last for weeks or months, so you don’t need to take those into account to determine when to end your isolation.

If you test positive but experience no symptoms, you can end your isolation 10 days after your positive test.

If you didn’t have symptoms at first but develop symptoms later, your 10-day isolation must start over beginning on the day that your symptoms first appeared.

People with severe COVID-19 or people who are immunocompromised and have weakened immune systems should consult with a medical professional to determine the appropriate amount of time to quarantine.