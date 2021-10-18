How do I know if I can get a booster shot?

(WGHP) — The FDA has endorsed boosters for all three of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States. However, while all three of them are endorsed by the FDA, the CDC has only authorized the use of one booster shot: Pfizer-BioNTech.

While the FDA endorsed boosters for Moderna on Oct. 14 and Johnson & Johnson on Oct. 15, the CDC has not made a ruling about either of those boosters yet.

The FDA approved boosters for Pfizer recipients on Sept. 22, and the CDC gave their approval a day later.

So what does that all mean?

As of right now, if you received the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are not currently eligible for a booster shot, but given the FDA endorsements, the CDC may authorize those boosters soon.

If you received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine…

You’re eligible for a booster! Right?

Not so fast…

At this time, booster eligibility is limited to people who got vaccinated at least six months ago and who meet at least one of the following requirements:

65 years and older

Adults who live in long-term care settings

Have underlying medical conditions

Live and work in high-risk settings

While right now only Pfizer recipients considered high risk need to worry about getting a booster shot, the recommendations are changing quickly.