‘How are we going to pay rent?’: Greensboro music industry hit hard by pandemic; artists find ways to cope

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — Postponed indefinitely. That has been the scary reality for so many musicians and people in the industry who relied on live events, leaving people without jobs and no money to put food on the table.

“My thought was that this was almost recession-proof,” said Greensboro singer and songwriter William Nesmith. “Yes, if one business maybe can’t offer live music, there will be plenty of others. Never thought that there would be a government mandate that live music as we know would be postponed indefinitely.”

All of that changed in March 2020 with the cancellation of all public events due to COVID-19.

Many performers turned to virtual concerts.

“There’s something about singing something in a song and just seeing those faces light up like, ‘I’ve been through that. I’ve been there. I understand what you’re saying,’” Nesmith said.

While virtual concerts gave artists and viewers some hope, there’s nothing like performing and listening to music live.

“It’s extremely validating to just be able to interact with the audience in real time,” Nesmith said.

That feeling completely halted because of the pandemic.

This, a year after Nesmith decided to go from the corporate business world to making music a full-time career.

“It felt like a loss. It was really hard some days,” Nesmith said. “It sort of felt like, ‘Is this the end of me performing live music as I know it?’”

He eventually filed for unemployment and turned music into his therapy.

During the five months it took for him to land another live gig, he created an EP titled “Sunrise.”

“I titled it Sunrise because I feel like we all kind of need some sunshine,” he said.

For concert and events stagehand and production company owner Crow Adkins, creativity struck in a different way.

“An artist is that of a pirate, we figure out how to make things work,” Adkins said.

He’s used to being on tour or helping set up stages for some of the biggest names in show business. He’s he helped build concerts for Slipknot and hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg to name a couple.

When the pandemic hit, Crow reverted to his childhood pastime.

“I create things. I paint, I draw, I wood burn, I sculpt,” he said. “Occasionally, people want to buy these things.”

People have been asking him to make them shoes and clothing items

He said as a husband and father of two who is used to relying on money that comes from concerts, the pandemic threw him for a financial loop.

“It was very scary. The uncertainty of everything,” Adkins said. “What’s going to happen? How are we going to pay rent?”

As things start to look up during this pandemic, these two artists hope their story makes a difference for people in their industry.

“You guys keep your head up, it’s going to get better. It’s pretty much all we can do here.”

For more information on William Nesmith and his performances, visit his website.

You can find Crow Adkins and his products on his Facebook page, “Where’s your will to be weird?”