Hospital dogs provide virtual comfort during pandemic

HONOLULU (KITV) — Humans aren’t the only ones working from home right now.

Hospital facility dogs who offer support to patients throughout the state, are taking their talents online during a time when physical distancing is required.

Ipo and Yoda are facility dogs at the Queen’s Medical Center. They’re two of ten furry friends across across the state who visit over 1,000 patients every month.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing the dogs from being at the hospital, there’s a new way for them to bring peace to patients during an especially difficult time.

“Our hospital facility dogs are doing virtual visits with the patients in the hospital. They also do things like FaceTime, send messages, and videos,” explained Maureen Maurer, Executive Director of Assistance Dogs of Hawaii. “We just feel like now more than ever, the patients and the staff really need that comfort,”

Pediatric patients are also given stuffed animals and cards, and can even become pen pals with puppies in training.

There’s also hope that the dogs may soon have an even more important role in the fight against the coronavirus.

“There’s a lot of research being done around the world teaching dogs how to detect COVID-19. We’ve been talking to some of the researchers that we’ve worked with in the past, and are hopeful that we will be able to help do that in the future and train dogs to detect COVID,” said Maurer.

It’s only an idea for now, but it has the potential to be life saving.

“I think dogs could be helpful in the fight against COVID,” said Maurer, “It would be a low cost, efficient, and kind of timely way to do screening in the future.”