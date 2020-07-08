Hops Burger Bar temporarily closing all restaurants after employees test positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hops Burger Bar announced on Wednesday they will be closing all of their restaurants temporarily after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said two employees tested positive at the Lawndale Drive location.

Hops Burger Bar’s full statement is provided below:

“We will be temporary closing all of our locations. We have recently learned that two of our employees at our Lawndale location have tested positive for COVID-19. This will allow us time to have all of our employees tested and to perform a thorough cleaning. We feel this is the best decision at this time to ensure safety of our customers, staff, and our community. Thank you for your support, understanding, and patience.”

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

