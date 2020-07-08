Hops Burger Bar temporarily closing all restaurants after employees test positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hops Burger Bar announced on Wednesday they will be closing all of their restaurants temporarily after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said two employees tested positive at the Lawndale Drive location.

Hops Burger Bar’s full statement is provided below:

“We will be temporary closing all of our locations. We have recently learned that two of our employees at our Lawndale location have tested positive for COVID-19. This will allow us time to have all of our employees tested and to perform a thorough cleaning. We feel this is the best decision at this time to ensure safety of our customers, staff, and our community. Thank you for your support, understanding, and patience.”