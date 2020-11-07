Holiday season approaches amid surge in COVID-19 cases

While the election dominates headlines, North Carolina’s COVID-19 cases are rising sharply.

On Friday, the state set another record in reported daily cases.

Health officials are concerned holiday gatherings will only accelerate the spread of the virus. They are urging people not to get together with family this year or get tested first.

The pandemic has families in Greensboro rethinking their plans.

“I know my family back home everyone is doing their own thing like each individual house is doing something. Have a Zoom Thanksgiving and then a Zoom meeting on Christmas,” Jasmine Chambers said.

Several families are taking the initiative to safely celebrate the holidays this year.

“We talked to the other families and just made a decision for this year, just to be safe and protect our older adults in particular, that we would have separate Thanksgiving dinners. We will probably Zoom at some point, touch base, keep the relationship going, keep the tradition going somewhat, but do it virtual,” Nicole McCaskill said.

If you are still planning to travel, the state health department recommends getting tested, but the Guilford County Health Department’s medical director says testing can create a false sense of security.

“People feel that if they get a test and the test is negative that’s a green light and then we let down our caution and that’s a mistake,” Dr. Annete Bey said.

Bey says more important than getting tested when you travel is wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands.

