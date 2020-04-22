FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Emergency room staff at Moses Cone Hospital

We have a group of heroes we want to highlight: the emergency room staff at Moses Cone Hospital who work the night shift.

The group is made up of nurses, pharmacy techs, nurse techs and registration employees.

