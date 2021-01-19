High-risk Guilford County family struggle to secure vaccine appointment; ‘We are homebound now’

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Many of you are still finding it challenging to secure an appointment time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, North Carolina expanded its vaccine eligibility to include everyone 65 and older.

Local health departments and hospitals are struggling to meet the demand. Mary Jones is one of thousands of people dealing with the consequences of a clunky vaccine rollout.

70-year-old Jones takes care of her 43-year-old son living with multiple sclerosis. The two have stayed close to home during the pandemic.

“Homebound. It is not something that we do. We like to get out and go places, but for his safety, we are homebound now,” said Jones.

Her son’s age excludes him from the current group eligible for the vaccine. Meanwhile, Jones is practicing patience while she waits for a time slot. She hopes Brad doesn’t have to deal with the same obstacles when it’s his turn.

“I know a lot of people are dealing with the same circumstances that I am, and I’m concerned about it because my son who has MS is needing to take this vaccine as soon as possible,” said Jones.

Jones says Novant Health told her she could schedule an appointment in future, but she has not been told a specific date.

The healthcare system is one of several that recently announced a mass vaccination site in the Triad.