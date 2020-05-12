High Point University students returning to campus in July

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University students will be able to return to campus in July for the second session of summer classes, according to a statement released by the university.

The full statement is provided below:

“Dear HPU Family, You know that our call to action at HPU is: Choose to be extraordinary!It’s true – we believe being extraordinary is a choice everyone can make for themselves.

You also know our mission is to equip students with strong values, a growth mindset and premier life skills so they are prepared to outlast the changes we all experience throughout our lives.

Well, our world has changed in the last two months! Our mission has never been more relevant, and we have never been more committed.

Because the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff remain our top priorities, we’ve worked tirelessly to implement new measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the federal government, the state of North Carolina, the Guilford County Department of Public Health and other major health authorities. These measures are designed to prepare our campus to be a healthy and safe place for all to work and learn.

While Summer Session I in June will be held online only, the measures outlined below will take effect for all students, faculty and staff who are on campus in July for Summer Session II, when undergraduate classes will resume in-person and students will live on campus. By resuming in-person classes during a time when there is a smaller population on campus, the university will be able to evaluate, enhance and maximize all safety and health plans for the fall semester.

Some things will be different as we work to follow protocols that keep you SAFE. We ask for your partnership. We ask that you help us Choose to be Extraordinary! when it comes to ensuring the safety of yourself, your friends, the professors and staff members who work on our campus, their family members and our entire surrounding community. HPU is putting many new practices in place, but you must also do your part and take responsibility for your safety and health. It’s impossible for any community to be perfect. But when we work together in a cooperative spirit, we give our campus family members the best opportunity to stay healthy while also committing to our work to educate and inspire you!

#KeepHPUHealthy by thoroughly reading these protocols and preparing yourself to return to campus:

All students, faculty, and staff participating in Summer Session II will be pre-screened before returning to campus. Instructions on how to complete the pre-screen will be sent directly to their HPU email addresses.

Proudly wear your face mask in all public areas – The university will supply all students, faculty and staff with a reusable cloth face mask to help you do your part.

Practice physical distancing to keep yourself and those around you safe – You will notice visual markers the university has installed to support you in these efforts. Pay close attention to them. Even when there aren’t visual cues, you should always practice physical distancing by maintaining 6 feet of space between you and others.

Practice good hygiene and perform self-health assessments – Visual reminders to wash your hands regularly will also be placed throughout campus. Remember to practice good hygiene and perform self-health assessments such as taking your temperature regularly to ensure that you are healthy before visiting public areas of campus.

Monitor your HPU email and new postings throughout campus as the university will continuously evaluate and make adjustments as this fluid situation progresses.

Read these resources thoroughly to ensure you are informed and educated:

Practice a growth mindset! We realize this situation has been deeply saddening for many affected families around the world. We also realize that the changes that must be enacted to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus will cause discomfort as change always does. However, the university is committed to doing its part to follow these guidelines. By following these guidelines, you will help maintain the safety of your HPU home and our campus environment.

As Summer Session II approaches, we’ll continue to communicate important information to keep you prepared and informed. Be sure to check your HPU email daily and often.

HPU is a transformational place, and we appreciate every opportunity we have to partner with students and parents who desire transformation in their own lives.”