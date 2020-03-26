High Point University student tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point University student has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a letter sent out the campus community.

The letter said the student is at home in isolation out-of-state.

The student was last on campus on March 23.

The entire letter can be read below:

Dear HPU Family Member, Your health and safety are our top priorities. In compliance with the Clery Act, we are notifying you that the university was informed by health officials that a student who is currently at home in isolation and out-of-state has tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately this is something colleges in our area are experiencing, including at least four other Triad universities. Public health officials are contacting individuals who were in close contact with the student, who was last on campus on March 23. The student had limited exposure to public areas and did not visit university dining locations at that time. Due to their privacy, no further information will be released about the student. We want you to know the university is working with health officials to take every precaution and to continue the already enhanced cleaning efforts implemented months ago on our campus. Very few people remain on campus as most students have departed, and non-essential faculty and staff are working remotely to follow Guilford County’s stay-at-home order. We encourage you to continue safeguarding yourself against COVID-19 and following all orders issued by the CDC and other leading health officials, such as maintaining physical distance from others and not leaving home unless necessary. Thank you for your continued partnership. If you have questions or concerns, contact the Campus Concierge Hotline at (336) 841-4636, which is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.