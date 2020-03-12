High Point University extends spring break by 1 week, turns to online classes amid coronavirus outbreak in Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point University is taking proactive steps to avoid the spread of coronavirus after two cases emerged in Forsyth County.

The college announced Thursday that spring break will continue for an additional week.

After, classes will resume online-only on Monday, March 23.

The university is encouraging students to stay home during this time.

Most graduate school classes will move to only-online formats beginning Wednesday, March 25. Graduate students will receive specific instructions from their professors by Monday, March 23.

"We continue to evaluate all options, including the option of resuming in-person classes at a later date. This is a fluid situation. Should campus resume in-person classes, the university will provide a five-day notice to allow for your travel planning. If normal operations don’t resume, classes will continue to be offered online for the remainder of the semester," HPU said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video