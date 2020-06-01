High Point Transit System suspends service indefinitely due to confirmed COVID-19 case

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Transit System has suspended all of its fixed-route transit services indefinitely due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. All routes, including HPTS Access will not be in operation starting Monday, June 1. HPTS will continue service to those individuals who need transportation for dialysis treatments.



“While we understand the inconvenience for all of our passengers, the safety of our riders and staff is our top priority,” said Angela Wynes, High Point Transit System Manager. “We will work as hard as possible to clean, sanitize and take every step we can to put our fleet back into operation as soon as possible.”

Passengers who have questions regarding service alternatives may call the Piedmont Triad Transit Resource Center at (336) 889-7433.