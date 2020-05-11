High Point pastor returns to pulpit after battle with coronavirus

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point pastor is back in the pulpit after beating death. Pastor Jeff Harmon at Bible Truth Baptist Church preached his first sermon after contracting COVID-19 in March.

More than 30 members of the church gathered together at a safe distance on Sunday, eager to hear Pastor Harmon speak.

“Get the privilege to actually open up the Word of God with them, I just can’t be more thankful,” said Pastor Harmon.

But with his return, he brought new rules.

“Earlier when I got there, I seen some people too close together, so that’s one of the things I jumped right on as soon as I had the ability to say something,” he said.

Pastor Harmon battled with COVID19 in the Wesley Long Hospital for a month to the point where he was placed on a ventilator for a week.

Doctors finally cleared him of the virus back in April.

When we spoke with him tow weeks ago about his road to recovery, his goal was to preach again at Bible Truth Baptist Church on Mother’s Day.

“First of all, it’s a blessing. I appreciate the Lord for letting me do it. Everything about serving God is a get-to, not a have-to,” said Harmon.

Governor Roy Cooper’s phase one of reopening allows churches to exceed the 10 person gathering limit as long as they’re outside, but Pastor Harmon wants their members to be extra careful.

There’s still one member of the church, Ronnie Coltrane, battling the virus. He was on a ventilator for 39 days and was taken off two days ago.

They’ve also had another member, Ruben Rush, pass away from the virus in April.

“It’s my place to protect them. If I didn’t protect them, I wouldn’t be a great pastor,” he said.

Although he’s glad to be back, Pastor Harmon said he’s taking this new responsibility very seriously.