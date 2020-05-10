High Point pastor delivers first sermon after recovering from coronavirus

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point pastor beat the odds after battling a severe case of COVID-19.

Pastor Jeff Harmon made his return to Bible Truth Baptist Church and preached a sermon on Mother’s Day.

He says dealing with the coronavirus was the closest he has ever been to death.

He spent his first week with the virus at his High Point Home in quarantine until his symptoms got worse.

Jeff then spent 11 days on a ventilator at Wesley Long Hospital, fighting his fever and having shortness of breath.

It took him almost a week to finally breathe on his own when he got out of an induced coma.

One month later, Jeff is finally home with his family and recovering.

He tells FOX8 if it wasn’t for his faith, family and church community, he doesn’t know if he would have survived.

“I mean all in all, no complaints. God’s been good to me. Friday, I’m getting ready to have a birthday. I mean all odds were I wasn’t even going to get to see that birthday,” Jeff said earlier last week.