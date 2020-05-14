High Point nurse to be honorary grand marshal at Darlington Raceway

HIGH POINT, N.C. — For a racing fan, it’s a dream, but for a nurse, it’s an honor.

“I just wanted to call and tell you thank you for all your service,” NASCAR driver Austin Dillon told Elisa Bowman, a nurse at High Point Medical Center.

“Just for him to personally thank me, that was very honoring,” Bowman said.

Elisa will be an honorary grand marshal for Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway.

She’s one of 36 healthcare workers NASCAR chose.

“So I had to do a video of me saying, ‘Drivers, start your engines.’ It’s very cool. I practice quite a bit,” Bowman said.

Her name will also be displayed on the historic number three Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

“I think you’re going to be taking the place over the windshield or over the door,” Dillon said. “I’m not really sure right now, but you’ll be on the car and I think that’s pretty awesome.”

Elisa has worked at High Point Medical Center for eight years, the last five in the emergency department.

Her colleagues depend on the way she’s always willing to give a little more.

When they heard she was receiving national recognition, they couldn’t think of anyone more deserving.

“It does make me very proud to be a nurse and proud to be a part of the community and taking care of patients,” she said.