High Point Municipal Building evacuated after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A City of High Point City Hall employee has been confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the city.

The Municipal Building is being evacuated and is closed to the public to be properly sanitized for the protection of employees as well as the public.

Additionally, the city council meeting scheduled for this evening has been canceled.



The City of High Point Municipal Building continually followed federal, state and local sanitation guidelines of the facility, the release said.

City officials are working to reopen the building as soon as safely possible.

