High Point Market Authority cancels postponed Spring Market

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Market Authority has canceled the Spring 2020 High Point Market, after the event was initially postponed, due to coronavirus concerns.

“While our hope was that restrictions enacted in March would improve the situation enough to allow for a June show, it is clear now that such is not the case,” said Dudley Moore, Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority’s board of directors and president of Otto & Moore.

Originally scheduled for April 25-29, the postponement was announced in March in light of North Carolina Gov. ROy Cooper’s advisement to cancel all events that draw an attendance of 100 or more people due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The event was resheduled for June 12-14 with plans to run only three days instead of the typical five.

On Thursday, however, the High Point Market Authority said the entire event is canceled. The next High Point Market will take place Oct. 17-21.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision, but cancellation is the most prudent course of action given the current circumstances and was unanimously approved by our executive committee,” said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. “We now set our sights towards Fall Market with excitement and anticipation to fully welcome the industry back to High Point.”

The Market Authority says they will continue to promote spring product introductions through a variety of digital channels, including a special website section, articles, e-newsletters, social media posts and webinars.