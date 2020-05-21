High Point Fall Market extended to 9 days due to expected COVID-19-related restrictions

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Market Authority is stretching out Fall Market to become a nine day event.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 13 through 21, 2020.

The HPMA expects showrooms and buildings to remain under reduced capacity requirements due to the coronavirus. They hope extending the event will spread out the crowd to comply with those requirements.

“We anticipate less restrictive guidelines for large gatherings this fall, but the need for increased safety measures will still exist. Although we have over 11 million square feet spread over 13 city blocks, likely allowing us to have upwards of 50,000 attendees on any given day, we want to be overly cautious and stay below that maximum each day so all guests feel safe and comfortable attending and visiting their favorite showrooms,” said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority.

Buyers and industry members will be asked to choose one of three 3-day periods during the 9-day market as their primary attendance dates.

Domestic buyers and industry members have been divided into two regions based on the home state of their company headquarters. International buyers and media will be allowed to select from any of the three periods.

Region A can enter for Period I or II. Region B can enter for Period II or III.

The market has provided a breakdown of regions and dates on the COVID-19 Updates portion of the High Point Market website.

Registration will open in mid-July.