High Point city leaders consider vaccine bonus program

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point city leaders say a vaccine bonus program to pay vaccinated employees $250 is being considered.

Around 1,400 employees work for the city, and city leaders aren’t sure how many of them are vaccinated.

The bonus program under consideration would pay $250 to any vaccinated employees or employees who receive their vaccination by a specific date.

There is currently no mandate for a worker to disclose their vaccination status, and mandatory testing is not in place across the workplace.

However, city leaders encourage employees to get vaccianted.

One city leader recommends an additional $250 bonus if the collective workforce eaches a 70% vaccination rate.

A portion of the program’s cost would be covered by part of the $11.3 million the city received in federal American Rescue Plan funds.

In May, city leaders expect another round of the same amount of ARP funds to be delivered.

