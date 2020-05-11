High Point City Lake Pool will not open this summer amid coronavirus concerns; renovations to begin

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point City Lake Pool won’t open this summer as coronavirus restrictions continue, according to the City of High Point Parks and Recreation Department.

In the meantime, the city plans to begin phase one of the High Point City Lake Park Master Plan, set to be completed by Summer 2022.

This first phase brings a lazy river, play features, new slides, new mechanical systems and remodeled locker rooms and concession area.

The Lake Pool will also be made more accessible with handicapped parking, wider sidewalks and an improved entryway into the pool.

The gym will be converted into a meeting center and officers, and a bridge will connect the Lake Park with the Piedmont Environmental Center, High Point Greenway and Bicentennial Greenway.

Washington Terrace Pool and Southside Splash Pool, which were set to open on May 23, have also been delayed.