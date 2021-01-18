High Point business owner says 2020 brought growth of network of minority businesses

HIGH POINT, N.C. — After spending the past nine years creating beautiful bouquets of flowers from the comfort of her own basement, Ashantia Wright hopes that 2021 will bring her the chance to expand into a new business space.

“Be ready and don’t quit,” she described of her mindset when she started Start2Finish, a flower shop, in 2011. “Do something for your business until you’re on Main Street.”

Wright comes from a family of business owners who left their marks on High Point in the history books.

Her grandfather, Martin Robinson, and grandmother, Fannie Robinson, owned a series of shops, including Rob’s Service Station on Leonard Street in the late 1950s.

Wright explained their struggles were a lot different than those of minority owned businesses today. Some of her families businesses did not survive.

“Discouraged to go work in a factory instead of pushing their own business. That’s probably the reason why I am not a fourth generation of a long group of people who sell cars,” Wright said.

In 2020, Wright had access to different resources for herself as a minority-woman business owner than her family did back then.

There was the creation of the Buy Black Guide and multiple Facebook groups that have helped customers discover Wright’s business.

She said she hopes that she would also be able to take advantage of the most recent project in development, the High Point Equity Project.

Wright said she feels it is something that could help her get her foot in the door to operate on a level that other successful business are currently at.

“How do I get my flowers into the hospital shops? How can I get chosen to help High Point University for their events…because of my lineage, it’d be something that I’m kind of gaining justice for,” Wright said.