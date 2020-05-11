High Point buses require face masks for all riders

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Starting Monday, all passengers of buses in High Point are required to wear a mask when boarding and riding.

The drivers are equipped with masks to give to passengers who do not have one when they board.

The mask are disposable.

They are not medical grade masks, but they do provide cover for coughing and sneezing.

No one in the transit system has tested positive.

Every time the bus pulls in, operators are wipe down frequently touched surfaces inside the buses and terminal. The maintenance crews at night are doing a deep cleaning with hospital grade sanitizer.

Passengers are asked to board at the back door. Passengers are also asked to try to practice social distancing while on the bus.

“The purpose of that is to protect my most precious asset: My operators. Without operators, we can’t run service. If the passengers are wearing a mask, there’s less chance that there’s going to be anything passed from operator to passenger or passenger to operator. It’ll keep everyone healthy,” said Angela Wynes, Transit Manager, City of High Point.