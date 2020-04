HIGH POINT, N.C. — A popular High Point barbecue restaurant will not reopen, the restaurant manager confirmed to FOX8.

Carter Brothers, at 3802 Samet Drive, was forced to close amid the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders.

On Monday, employees were told the restaurant would not be reopening.

Last year, the restaurant closed its North Main Street location.

Carter Brothers first opened its doors in 1997.