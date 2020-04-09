Health experts say African Americans are dying of coronavirus at a disproportionate rate

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — National healthcare experts are sounding the alarm for one specific ethnic group dying at a disproportionate rate from coronavirus.

As of early March, African Americans make up 38% of the confirmed coronavirus cases out of the more than 2,300 confirmed cases in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

Those experts say African Americans tend to have more underlying conditions that make recovering from the coronavirus more of a challenge.

“It`s been existing for a long, long time, and this is highlighting that problem,” said Dr. Alvin Powell, chief medical and equity officer for Annie Penn Hospital, which is a part of the Cone Health System.

Powell says the lack of adequate healthcare for African Americans has been ongoing for decades but the recent spread of coronavirus has brought it back to the forefront.



“And a lot of that is because of structural barriers that have existed for many many years in America,” Dr. Powell said.

Powell attributes many of the healthcare issues within the African American community to inequalities in the past.

“It starts from the era of Jim Crow where it was legalized racial segregation and discrimination, and that inequality that existed has perpetuated and has not equalized, and until that can be corrected I think that we will continue to have disparities,” said Powell.



National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the lead doctors leading the nation on Coronavirus, mentioned how this virus has exposed holes in the Nation’s Healthcare system. Holes that create a higher risk for the African American community.

“It’s not that they’re getting infected more often, it’s when they do get infected, their underlying medical conditions, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and asthma, those are the kind of things that wind them up in the ICU and ultimately give them a higher death rate,” Fauci said.

North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State Univer School of Nursing Professor Evelyn Hoover echoes those same healthcare disparities that can be blamed on a system that isn’t fair for all.

“Certainly there’s a solution if we could make healthcare more equitable,” said Hoover.

She also pointed out other lifestyle changes, including better dietary choices, could help eliminate more underlying conditions for people in the future. She says those communities require outside help to make those changes, like getting rid of food deserts.

“We just have to work in small groups and continue to educate one another on using different spices instead of salt or trying out different foods like quinoa and kale,” said Hoover.

Hoover also mentioned how the African American community must take social distancing even more seriously because many people could have underlying illnesses that haven’t been diagnosed yet.