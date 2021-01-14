Health departments and health care systems plan how to reach underserved communities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — County health departments and health care systems are teaming up to vaccinate the Triad’s most underserved communities.

“We are seeing a higher rate of decline with the vaccine particularly with those in our African American and Hispanic communities,” NC Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

Reaching underserved communities that are slipping through the cracks is a priority for health care systems.

Novant in Winston-Salem is contacting patients directly.

“Working on our most vulnerable communities to make sure that they have access and equitable distribution. We are reaching out personally and calling those patients,” said Nikki Nissen, VP of Clinical Operations at Novant.

The state department of Health and Human Services is opening up discussions with marginalized communities.

“We are working with a number of community organizations. Training them on all of the vaccine info that they might need to answer questions for their own community members. We continue to do that day over day,” Cohen said.

The biggest problem health experts say aside from vaccine shipments, is getting to vaccination sites. That’s why leaders in Forsyth County want to have a mass vaccine clinic at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

“You have parking. A lot of these places are on bus routes and people can get transportation there. They’re often centrally located and importantly they should be close to people who are from traditionally marginalized populations that have difficulty with access to health care,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist.

The site will allow health care professionals to vaccinate 1,000 to 1,500 people a day as they gather more information on who is getting the shot and who still needs one.

“We are working to put together a vaccine dashboard very soon where we’ll be able to see how vaccine uptake is by zip code. That is our goal,” said Joshua Swift, Forsyth Public Health director.

Swift told FOX8 the hope is for the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds mass vaccine site to be up and running within the next two to three weeks.