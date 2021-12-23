Heading to Disney World or Universal Orlando? Here are the current COVID-19 rules and restrictions

(WGHP) — Where better to celebrate the holidays than the happiest place on Earth?

Disney World—and the nearby Universal Orlando—have both become popular destinations for families looking to make Christmas and New Year’s Eve a bit more magical.

The festivities are returning in the 2021 holiday season, but due to COVID-19, a trip to the park won’t look the same as years past.

Here’s everything you need to know when planning your trip to Disney World and Universal Orlando this holiday season.

Vaccination

Encouraged, but not required.

Face Masks

Required indoors. Optional outdoors.

Which parks are open?

All of Walt Disney World’s theme parks are open, and so is Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park remains closed.

Experiences

Many experiences will still be going on but there are a few that are “paused.” These include parades and nighttime spectaculars. Characters will be in the parks, but they will not participate in character greetings.

The following experiences are currently unavailable:

Rest & Recreation

Surfing activities – including group lessons and private sessions

Spas, salons and Harmony Barbershop

Make Believe and More

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Captain Hook’s Pirate Crew

Perfectly Princess Tea Party

Pirate Adventure Cruises

Pirates & Pals Fireworks Voyage

Wonderland Tea Party at 1900 Park Fare

Unique Tours

Backstage Magic

Behind the Seeds

Disney’s The Magic Behind Our Steam Trains Tour

Walt Disney: Marceline to Magic Kingdom Tour

World Showcase: DestiNations Discovered

Adventures in Dining

Afternoon Tea at the Garden View Tea Room

Cake Decorating Experience at Amorette’s Patisserie

Circle of Flavors: Harambe at Night

Dine with an Animal Specialist

Dining with an Imagineer – Cítricos

Dining with an Imagineer – The Hollywood Brown Derby

Disney Early Morning Magic – Fantasyland

Fantasmic! Dining Package

Festival of the Lion King Signature Dining Package

Highway in the Sky Dine Around

Jiko Wine Tasting

Signature Celebration at Cinderella’s Royal Table

Tiffins Talks

Victoria & Albert’s Chef’s Table Dinner

Wonderland Tea Party at 1900 Park Fare

Spectacular Sweet Spots

Fantasmic! Dessert & VIP Viewing Experience

Frozen Ever After Dessert Party

Pirates & Pals Fireworks Voyage

Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular Dessert Party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Nature Experiences

A Path Less Traveled Tour

Behind the Seeds

Dine with an Animal Specialist

Epcot Seas Adventures – Aqua Tour

Epcot Seas Adventures – DiveQuest

Epcot Seas Adventures – Dolphins in Depth

Starlight Safari at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Pin Trading

Pin trading, in which guests trade pins with cast members, will look a little different. Instead of trading with lanyards, guests can trade pins at pin boards in certain locations.

Delivery Option

If you’re shopping at Disney, you will not be able to have your purchase delivered to the front of theme parks or to Disney Resort hotels. You can, however, have certain purchase shipped to your home in the United States.

For more information about changes at Disney World, visit Disney’s guide to experience updates.

Vaccination

Proof of vaccination is not required.

Face masks

Face coverings are required at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. They are optional outdoors.

Which parks are open?

All of Universal Orlando’s parks are open, including Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Experiences

Most experiences are open, but there are a few changes either already implemented or coming soon to Universal’s lineup, according to Orlando Informer.

Shrek 4D will be closing permanently on Jan. 10.

Fear Factor Live, which closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19, will be closed permanently.

For more information about COVID-19 precautions, visit Universal’s list of updated safety guidelines.