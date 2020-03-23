Hayward Industries employee in Clemmons tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- An employee who works in the Assembly Department of the Hayward Industries facility in Clemmons has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement the company sent to FOX8.

The full statement is provided below:

"An employee in the Assembly Department of Hayward Industries’ facility in Clemmons, North Carolina, has tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus. This individual has reported only minor symptoms and is recovering at home. All employees who may have come in contact with the impacted employee have been notified and placed under self-quarantine. Hayward managers met with our Clemmons, NC associates to communicate the situation. In addition to enhanced plant-wide cleaning protocols already in place, the impacted area was temporarily shut down so that further cleaning and sanitization could be appropriately completed. Hayward has resumed its normal operations. The safety and well-being of our employees remains a top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation."