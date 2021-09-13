Harris Teeter limiting store hours due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) – Harris Teeter stores will have limited hours starting Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released by the grocery chain on Monday.

The hours will be limited to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Fresh Foods Market Service Counter and Butcher and Fisherman’s Market Service Counters are set to close by 8 p.m.

All other amenities will close at 7 p.m.

“We thank our shoppers and community members for continuing to show care, gratitude and kindness to our hard-working, valued associates as well as your fellow shoppers,” the company said in a statement.

To learn more about Harris Teeter’s COVID-19 response, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

