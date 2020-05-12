Harris Teeter announces free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced Tuesday that it will partner with Kroger Health and The Little Clinic to offer free COVID-19 tests for people who qualify in North Carolina.

Testing will begin Friday at the following locations:

Guilford County – City of High Point Parking Deck – 120 West Commerce Ave. High Point, N.C. 27260.

Hoke County – Don Steed Elementary School – 800 Philippi Church Rd. Raeford, N.C. 28376

Charleston County – Charleston Convention Center – 5000 Coliseum Drive – North Charleston, S.C. 29418

Testing will be conducted three days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be available each Friday, Saturday and Monday through May 30 with the exception of Memorial day.

“Harris Teeter is committed to being there for our communities when they need us most,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “We’re grateful we are able partner with Guilford, Hoke and Charleston counties to provide free testing to qualified community members.”

Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only. People must schedule an appointment by visiting www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.

“Kroger Health is proud to partner with Harris Teeter in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”

This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.