‘Happening again’: Triad health officials address possible increase in hospitalizations as COVID variant spreads

(WGHP) — Triad hospital leaders say another surge in COVID cases could put added strain on nurses and doctors.

On Tuesday, 1,682 people were hospitalized with COVID statewide, and 440 of them are in intensive care units.

According to the state’s COVID dashboard, 487 people are being treated in hospitals in the Triad, and 85 of them are in the Cone Health system.

“Hear us loud and clear: we’re not crying wolf here. It’s happening again. Cases are going way up again. This is real. It’s horrible timing,” Dr. Brent McQuaid said Tuesday.

The health system’s lead COVID physician said the next few weeks will be critical in figuring out how many patients they will treat.

“It’s the volume that concerns me the most. This is spreading quite rapidly,” he explained.

Many hospitals are already nearing capacity statewide with health systems short on staff.

“Currently, we think mid-January will be a peak. However, with this rapidly evolving process with omicron, that could extend out into early February,” Dr. McQuaid said.

“Even if the percentage of people that have to be hospitalized is low, just the sheer volume of cases is going to create a lot of people that have to be admitted to the hospital. I can’t even speculate about what that number is going to be,” Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said during a Tuesday news briefing.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that supporting hospitals will be a priority as the omicron variant makes its way across the state.

Dr. McQuaid said while the hospital has enough ventilators and other treatment capabilities, they do need more staff.

Right now, the average hospital stay for COVID patients is about four days.

The hospital’s lead COVID physician says the more they can do for patients before they need inpatient treatment, the better.

“The more robust we can make that infrastructure, we can get ahead of the hospitalizations. That’s really what we want to do. If we can stop the hospitalization in the first place, then we’re absolutely winning the game,” Dr. McQuaid said.

He warns that holiday gatherings will drive admissions up and urges families to take precautions.

“We’ve all grown tired of this. We’ve all grown so weary, but it’s back, unfortunately, again. It’s raging right now in the community,” he said.

Dr. McQuaid says there are no plans to change any hospital operations like elective procedures, but staff are ready to do so if needed.