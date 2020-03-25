Guilford Technical Community College postpones graduation ceremony over coronavirus concerns

Breaking News
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford Technical Community College is putting off its annual commencement ceremony, according to a news release.

The ceremony was initially scheduled for May 7. It is unclear when the ceremony will take place now.

The college says graduates will not have to pay the graduation fee.

“Since our Commencement has been postponed, we are refunding the graduation fee and waiving it for all graduating students,” said GTCC President Dr. Anthony Clarke. “While we have not determined a new date for Commencement, we are committed to celebrating the Class of 2020 at a later date.”

