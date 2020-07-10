Guilford County’s zip codes with highest number of COVID-19 cases

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County currently has the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina.

FOX8 looked at the zip codes where a high number of the county’s cases are clustered. The top three zip codes with the highest number of COVID-19 cases are in Greensboro city limits, covering the northeast and southeast portion of the city.

Those three zip codes are 27405, 27407 and 27406.

Combined, the three zip codes account for over 1,200 cases and 49 deaths in the county.

People who live and shop in these communities say they are concerned to be living in a hot spot and still see people shopping without a face covering and not practicing social distancing.

“That concerns me that we won’t be able to open up fully and that we may have to, if it gets worse, we may have to backtrack and don’t want to do that, but we also don’t want to be Arizona, or Florida, or Texas,” Victor Neese said.

As of Thursday, Guilford County had 3,361 cases and 1,825 recoveries. The three zip codes make up just over one-third of all cases in the county.