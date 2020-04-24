Guilford County’s youngest known COVID-19 victim was 48 years old

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As the number of COVID-19 deaths grows in Guilford County, documents are providing new details on the ages and previous health conditions of patients.

Through a public records request, FOX8 obtained death certificates of coronavirus victims in the county. To protect their privacy, they are not being named.

Of the 13 certificates provided, 10 people died at Moses Cone Hospital. Three others passed away at Wesley Long.

The primary causes of death are generally listed as a combination of COVID-19, acute respiratory distress and pneumonia.

Five victims were under the age of 70 with two men aged 48 and 56. Both had other health conditions like asthma and hypertension.

Several older patients also had contributing factors like dementia, diabetes, heart conditions and kidney injury.

“When were looking at people in Guilford County being positive for COVID and developing negative outcomes, that is on top of already declining health,” Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann explained in a recent interview.

She said the life expectancy in Guilford County is slightly lower than others in the state, and people living here face more health challenges.

“From the education level, to the income, to the access to health, to primary care and overall wellness of our community,” she said.

Three of the victims lived in the same Greensboro zip code just south of the city, 27406.

“We’ve been looking at the zip codes from the very beginning to just make sure that were not seeing a collection or a conglomerate of cases in a specific area. Right now, we’re seeing a very clear distribution across the county, so were not really worried about a specific zip code,” Vann said.

The youngest victim who was 48 years old worked as a supervisor at a lumber company. One man who was 66 years old was a retired Greensboro police officer.