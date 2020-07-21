Guilford County’s Greensboro courthouse suspends some services due to positive tests for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro announced Tuesday it will be suspending some services after positive COVID-19 tests.

The county released the following statement:

The Guilford County Clerk of Courts Office announced today that individual(s) working in certain divisions of the Greensboro Courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19. The individual(s) are self-quarantining per Guilford County Department of Health guidelines. During the pandemic, the Clerk of Courts office has worked diligently to provide essential services which are necessary to ensure that the court system can work smoothly. The Clerk of Courts Office is responsible for recordkeeping, processing and indexing of documents and court filings. The Clerk of Court’s office is also responsible for receiving and distributing millions of dollars each year that come from court fees, traffic citations, fines, etc.; and for serving as Ex Officio Judge of Probate.

“We have been preparing for this potential situation since the pandemic started”, said Lisa Tonkins-Johnson, Clerk of Superior Court. “The Courthouse has implemented several protocols to help keep our employees and the public safe. When we are notified of positive cases amongst our staff, we work closely with the County Public Health Department to assess the exposure risks and take immediate actions.” Tonkins-Johnson shared that, “Our plan includes temporary closure of the areas impacted to allow for cleaning and additional testing for employees when deemed appropriate by Health Officials. Once cleared to do so, employees will return to work, hopefully with only a few days of service delays to the public.”

Operational Changes for the Greensboro Courthouse that have immediately gone into effect as of today to allow for a deep cleaning of the buildings include:

The clerk’s office supporting criminal/traffic; criminal pending; criminal district court; criminal superior court; civil district & civil front counter will be closed Wednesday and Thursday of this week (July 22 and July 23)

By order of Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John Craig and Chief Distrit Court Judge Teresa Vincent, only courts that are necessary to du process of law, or are otherwise deemed necessary, and specifically Juvenile Delinquency, DHHS court and First Appearances will be held on July 22-23, 2020. All other courts are suspended on July 22 and July 23, 2020. All courts will resume on Friday, July 24, 2020 unless otherwise notified.

Bookkeeping, Civil Judgments, Juvenile, Estates and Special Proceedings of the Clerk of Courts Office will remain open. No changes to services in High Point.

The Guilford County would like to remind citizens that it is important to continue to take measures to help reduce the spread of this virus: washing hands often for at least 20 seconds, covering your cough/sneeze, frequently sanitizing surfaces and objects that are touched often, wearing a mask, staying home if you are sick and practicing social distancing; which means remaining at least 6 feet from others when in public.

Citizens exhibiting coronavirus symptoms should call the Guilford County Coronavirus Hotline at 336-641-7527 to be prescreened by a public health professional and possibly scheduled for a COVID-19 test. If you have a primary care physician, contact their office prior to going there to find out what their protocol is for their patients who feel they may need to be tested.