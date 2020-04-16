Guilford County will not extend stay-at-home order, defers to state’s stay-at-home order

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County does not plan to extend its stay-at-home order, according to a news release.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Phillips announced Thursday that the order, which was issued on March 25, is set to end at midnight Thursday night.

The commissioners initially issued the order before Governor Roy Cooper issued a similar order for the state.

Now, both the county and state have revised their orders, which the county says has caused redundancy and inconsistencies with enforcement.

To eliminate that issue, the commissioners will allow the county’s order to expire. Guilford County and all North Carolinians will remain under the effect of the governor’s order.