Guilford County vaccine appointment line down; lines expected to reopen ‘very soon’

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County health department has run into trouble with it’s vaccination appointment phone line.
Friday morning, the county said, “We are currently experiencing issues with our phone carrier. Technicians are working to resolve the problem and the issue should be cleared very soon, and the lines reopened.”
