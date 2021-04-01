Guilford County to open about 8,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments; Here’s when you should call or book online

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — If you’ve been struggling to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you’ve got a great opportunity coming up Thursday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., Guilford County will open about 8,000 new spots for April 5 through 12, with the exception of April 11.

These new appointment openings come on the heels of Guilford County opening eligibility to anyone who meets the age requirement for the vaccine, 16 or older.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can make an appointment by calling (336) 641-7944 and selecting Option 2.

Appointments will also be available online beginning at 2 p.m. until all spots are filled.