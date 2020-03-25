Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will not issue, process gun permits during coronavirus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Sheriff's Office will temporarily stop issuing and processing gun permits, according to a news release.

Sheriff Danny Rogers made the announcement Wednesday.

The sheriff's office will still issue pistol purchase permits but instead of allowing people to pick up those permits in person, the sheriff's office will mail them to applicants.

"These steps have been taken in accordance with health and safety information from local, state

and federal health and government agencies," the sheriff's office said. "We will continue to monitor the progress of the Covid-19 virus and resume normal operations as soon as it is practicable."

Wake County recently took a similar step by temporarily suspending pistol purchase permits.