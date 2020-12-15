Guilford County Sheriff’s Office building closes for cleaning after 2 employees tested positive for COVID-19

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office administrative building will be closed for about a week after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced that the office at 400 W. Washington St. will be closed until 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.
“Daily operations will be conducted and carried out,” the sheriff’s office said. “Citizens’ concerns will be addressed from other sites.”
The building is being cleaned, and all sheriff’s office employees must get tested for the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The news comes just days after Master Corporal Deputy Norman Daye died Saturday in his home shortly after being treated for the coronavirus at a Piedmont Triad hospital.
Daye was the second employee of the sheriff’s office to die after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The first was Deputy LaKiya Rouse, a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse, who died in October.
