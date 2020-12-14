Guilford County sheriff, fellow Marines mourn death of Master Corporal Deputy Norman Daye who died after bout with COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County sheriff’s deputies are mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to the sheriff’s office, Master Corporal Deputy Norman Daye died in his home Saturday shortly after being treated for the coronavirus at a Piedmont Triad hospital.

Since late October, two deputies, including Daye, have passed away after testing positive for the coronavirus. Sheriff Danny Rogers told FOX8 he feels responsible for his deputies and prays to God every day for their protection through the pandemic.

“If you love people, then it’s not about yourself,” said Rogers. “It’s about others.”

Rogers stood by as flags outside the sheriff’s office were lowered in Daye’s honor Sunday afternoon.

“You lose part of your family,” he said. “Family does not necessarily have to be blood-related. It’s the family that you can relate to and understand.”

Daye dedicated 16 years of service in Guilford County, most recently on the warrants squad.

“I’ve never seen a frown on his face,” said Rogers. “He was always about business, always smiling and was always making sure he was willing and able to serve his community.”

He previously worked for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have a very, very tedious job.” he said. “We have to come in contact with the community. Unfortunately, sometimes this stuff is untraceable. You don’t know from where or who somebody may have contracted it from.”

Rogers said Daye’s symptoms came on quickly, but he seemed to be in good health.

“This man gave his life to service,” said Alexander Shaw, who served alongside Daye in the Marine Corps. “He tried not to let anyone down.”

Both Daye and Shaw were stationed together at Camp Lejune in Jacksonville, N.C., and fought in the Gulf War.

“We were all young, so we were drawn to each other,” he said. “Best part of our lives were being in the Marine Corps.”

Many years later and miles apart, both Daye and Shaw stayed close.

“He’s a big ole lovable teddy bear,” Shaw said. “He always has reached out and been there for you if you needed him.”

Shaw told FOX8 Daye was nicknamed “Tree” for his incredible height.

“As far as him being a deputy, as we talked over the years, he enjoyed what he did,” Shaw said.

The sheriff’s office plans to continue his legacy of service.

“We will get through it,” said Rogers. “We will get through it together. Not without challenges, but we will get through it.”

Rogers says to practice the three W’s, which include wearing your mask, waiting six feet apart and washing your hands.

Funeral arrangements for Daye are still being planned.

In October, Deputy LaKiya Rouse, a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse died after testing positive for the coronavirus.