Guilford County Schools worker tests positive for COVID-19

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools worker tested positive for COVID-19, the school system confirmed Wednesday.

The school system did not confirm at which school the worker who tested positive was working or when the worker tested positive.

A school system spokesperson said a “handful” of other employees may have been exposed and have been contacted by the health department through contact tracing.

This should have no impact on the school system’s opening of school on Monday, the spokesperson said.

The school in question was deep cleaned during the night and re-opened the following day.