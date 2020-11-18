GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will move to remote learning for all students for the week after Thanksgiving.

The school system released the following information on Wednesday afternoon:

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday, GCS will return to remote learning for all students between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Most employees will work from home during that time.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, will continue to be a vacation day for students and 10-month employees such as teachers; other employees will work from home if possible. Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, are district holidays for all staff and students. GCS calendars have been updated to reflect the change.

To ensure that no child goes hungry because of the building closure, School Nutrition Services will modify its grab-and-go meal plan. Extra meals will be provided on Tuesday, Nov. 24, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at all schools and mobile meal locations.

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. and noon at the mobile sites and the following school locations:

Greensboro

Archer Elementary

Brightwood Elementary

Dudley High

Eastern High

Florence Elementary

Irving Park Elementary

Gillespie Park Elementary

Gateway Education Center

Grimsley High

Hairston Middle

Haynes-Inman Education Center

Jackson Middle

Jamestown Elementary

McLeansville Elementary

Morehead Elementary

Nathanael Greene Elementary

Northern High

Northeast High

Northwest High

Page High

Ragsdale High

Rankin Elementary

Reedy Fork Elementary

Simkins Elementary

Smith High

Southeast High

Southern High

Swann Middle

Vandalia Elementary

Washington Elementary

Western High

Wiley Elementary

High Point

Allen Jay Prep

Andrews High

Fairview Elementary

Johnson Street Global Studies

High Point Central High

Oak Hill Elementary

Montlieu Elementary

Shadybrook Elementary

Southwest High

Triangle Lake Elementary

On Monday, Dec. 7, GCS will return to its current schedule, in which students in pre-kindergarten through second grade and select students with special needs or circumstances have returned for in-person instruction. Remaining students will return in January 2021.

For more information on the district’s plan to reopen schools, visit www.gcsnc.com/reopening.