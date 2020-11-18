GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will move to remote learning for all students for the week after Thanksgiving.
The school system released the following information on Wednesday afternoon:
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday, GCS will return to remote learning for all students between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Most employees will work from home during that time.
Wednesday, Nov. 25, will continue to be a vacation day for students and 10-month employees such as teachers; other employees will work from home if possible. Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, are district holidays for all staff and students. GCS calendars have been updated to reflect the change.
To ensure that no child goes hungry because of the building closure, School Nutrition Services will modify its grab-and-go meal plan. Extra meals will be provided on Tuesday, Nov. 24, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at all schools and mobile meal locations.
Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. and noon at the mobile sites and the following school locations:
Greensboro
- Archer Elementary
- Brightwood Elementary
- Dudley High
- Eastern High
- Florence Elementary
- Irving Park Elementary
- Gillespie Park Elementary
- Gateway Education Center
- Grimsley High
- Hairston Middle
- Haynes-Inman Education Center
- Jackson Middle
- Jamestown Elementary
- McLeansville Elementary
- Morehead Elementary
- Nathanael Greene Elementary
- Northern High
- Northeast High
- Northwest High
- Page High
- Ragsdale High
- Rankin Elementary
- Reedy Fork Elementary
- Simkins Elementary
- Smith High
- Southeast High
- Southern High
- Swann Middle
- Vandalia Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Western High
- Wiley Elementary
High Point
- Allen Jay Prep
- Andrews High
- Fairview Elementary
- Johnson Street Global Studies
- High Point Central High
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Montlieu Elementary
- Shadybrook Elementary
- Southwest High
- Triangle Lake Elementary
On Monday, Dec. 7, GCS will return to its current schedule, in which students in pre-kindergarten through second grade and select students with special needs or circumstances have returned for in-person instruction. Remaining students will return in January 2021.
For more information on the district’s plan to reopen schools, visit www.gcsnc.com/reopening.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Guilford County Schools will move to remote learning for all students for the week after Thanksgiving
- This Alaska town won’t see the sun for more than 2 months
- Great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
- New York City schools, nation’s largest public school system, to close again as city fights virus
- Burlington firefighters battle fire on North Church Street; road closed